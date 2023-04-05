Riley Greene -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.

In 72.0% of his 93 games last season, Greene had a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 93 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in five of them (5.4%), hitting a home run in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.

In 29.0% of his games a year ago (27 of 93), Greene drove in a run. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in five contests.

In 39.8% of his 93 games last season, he scored (37 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 49 .260 AVG .248 .338 OBP .306 .387 SLG .342 13 XBH 14 3 HR 2 16 RBI 26 52/19 K/BB 68/17 0 SB 1 Home Away 44 GP 49 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%) 15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

