The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Torkelson picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 110 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (15.5%).

He homered in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.1% of his 110 games a year ago, Torkelson drove in a run (21 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (5.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 26.4% of his games last season (29 of 110), he scored at least one run, and in eight (7.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 55 .157 AVG .247 .254 OBP .315 .230 SLG .407 7 XBH 18 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 50/19 K/BB 49/18 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 55 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%) 14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%) 3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

