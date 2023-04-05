On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .695, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Kwan is batting .364 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of six played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Kwan has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings