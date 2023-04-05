Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .695, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- Kwan is batting .364 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of six played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Kwan has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow six total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Muller (0-0) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
