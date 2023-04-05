On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .695, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .385 this season.
  • Kwan is batting .364 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Kwan has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of six played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow six total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Muller (0-0) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
