Take a look at the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Cavaliers prepare for their matchup with the Orlando Magic (34-45) at Amway Center on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers beat the Magic 117-113 on Tuesday when they last met. Donovan Mitchell paced the Cavaliers in the win with 43 points, while Markelle Fultz scored 23 in the losing effort for the Magic.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caris LeVert SG Out Knee 12.1 3.8 3.9 Jarrett Allen C Out Groin 14.4 9.9 1.7 Donovan Mitchell SG Out Hand 28.3 4.3 4.4 Darius Garland PG Out Leg 21.6 2.7 7.8 Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3 Isaac Okoro SG Out Knee 6.4 2.4 1.1 Evan Mobley C Out Rest 16.3 9.1 2.9

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (114).

Cleveland has put together a 23-9 record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Cavaliers are posting 115.1 points per game, 2.7 more than their season average (112.4).

Cleveland hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.7% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make, shooting 37.1% from deep.

The Cavaliers' 113.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 108 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -9.5 217.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.