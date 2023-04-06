The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) on April 6, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.5% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.

The Cavaliers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (114).

When it scores more than 114 points, Cleveland is 23-9.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers score more points per game at home (113.6) than on the road (111.2), and also give up fewer points at home (105) than away (109.2).

At home Cleveland is allowing 105 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than it is away (109.2).

The Cavaliers average 1.3 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (24.2).

