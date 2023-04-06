Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (34-45) and Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) will square off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Lamar Stevens is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game Day: Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers knocked off the Magic, 117-113, on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell poured in a team-high 43 points for the Cavaliers, and chipped in five rebounds and four assists. Markelle Fultz had 23 points, plus two rebounds and eight assists, for the Magic.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 43 5 4 0 1 5 Caris LeVert 19 3 0 1 0 5 Darius Garland 16 2 10 0 1 1

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Osman is averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Stevens gets the Cavaliers 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dean Wade is putting up 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Ricky Rubio gets the Cavaliers 5.2 points, 2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers get 3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Raul Neto.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 18.3 9.8 4 0.7 2.6 0.2 Donovan Mitchell 29.4 4.8 2.4 1 0.4 3.2 Darius Garland 18.8 2.5 7.3 0.7 0.2 1.4 Caris LeVert 15.9 3.1 3.7 1.7 0.6 2.9 Jarrett Allen 7.5 5.2 0.8 0.3 0.8 0

