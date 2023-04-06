The New Jersey Devils (49-21-8) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-45-8) at Prudential Center on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH. The Devils have won three in a row at home while the Blue Jackets are losers of four straight road games.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 while totaling 29 total goals (seven power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.9%). They have conceded 50 goals.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Devils 5, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-390)

Devils (-390) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-3.7)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 9-8-17 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 24-45-8.

Columbus has earned 29 points (11-6-7) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.

Columbus has earned three points (0-17-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals in 36 games, earning 52 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 20 games has a record of 8-9-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 55 games. The Blue Jackets finished 17-32-6 in those contests (40 points).

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 6th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.65 30th 7th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.97 31st 4th 34.5 Shots 29.4 25th 5th 28.1 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 14th 21.5% Power Play % 18.2% 27th 7th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 22nd

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

