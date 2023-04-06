After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

In 50.9% of his games last year (56 of 110), Haase had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 110 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 4% of his plate appearances.

Haase picked up an RBI in 30 of 110 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

In 31 of 110 games last year (28.2%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (8.2%) he scored more than once.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 52 .258 AVG .250 .324 OBP .290 .478 SLG .409 18 XBH 14 8 HR 6 26 RBI 18 47/16 K/BB 50/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 53 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%) 10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

