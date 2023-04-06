The Orlando Magic (34-45) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as heavy, 10-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Magic

  • Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 10)
  • Pick OU: Over (217.5)
  • The Magic sport a 45-31-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 42-37-1 mark from the Cavaliers.
  • Orlando's games have gone over the total 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 80).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 10-9, a better record than the Cavaliers have posted (3-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cavaliers Performance Insights

  • Cleveland is 24th in the NBA in points scored (112.4 per game) and best in points allowed (107.1).
  • This season the Cavaliers are ranked 19th in the league in assists at 24.8 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.
  • In 2022-23, Cleveland has taken 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.3% of Cleveland's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.7% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.