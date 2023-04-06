On Thursday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

  • Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 45.7% of his games last season (59 of 129), Vierling had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a long ball in five of 129 games in 2022 (3.9%), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Vierling picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (5.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 35 of 129 games last year (27.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 55
.248 AVG .244
.327 OBP .270
.352 SLG .350
10 XBH 10
2 HR 4
15 RBI 17
28/18 K/BB 42/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
62 GP 67
26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%)
19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%)
2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • The Red Sox will look to Sale (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
