Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Cabrera reached base via a hit in 68 of 112 games last season (60.7%), including multiple hits in 22.3% of those games (25 of them).
- He took the pitcher deep in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Cabrera drove in a run in 31 of 112 games last season (27.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 21 of his 112 games a year ago (18.8%), with two or more runs scored four times (3.6%).
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.306
|AVG
|.206
|.360
|OBP
|.261
|.399
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|17
|50/17
|K/BB
|51/14
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|39 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (51.8%)
|16 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (16.1%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (14.3%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|17 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrendered 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Sale (0-0) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
