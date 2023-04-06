The Buffalo Sabres (off a loss in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a victory) will clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B as the Sabres play the Red Wings.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/29/2022 Sabres Red Wings 6-3 BUF 11/30/2022 Red Wings Sabres 5-4 (F/SO) BUF 10/31/2022 Sabres Red Wings 8-3 BUF

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 249 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Red Wings have 228 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 76 31 45 76 43 54 54.6% David Perron 77 22 31 53 30 37 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 76 20 25 45 17 12 50% Andrew Copp 77 9 33 42 43 26 49.1% Lucas Raymond 69 17 24 41 25 31 29.4%

Sabres Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 275 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

The Sabres' 270 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players