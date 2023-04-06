How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres (off a loss in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a victory) will clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B as the Sabres play the Red Wings.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/29/2022
|Sabres
|Red Wings
|6-3 BUF
|11/30/2022
|Red Wings
|Sabres
|5-4 (F/SO) BUF
|10/31/2022
|Sabres
|Red Wings
|8-3 BUF
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 249 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Red Wings have 228 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|76
|31
|45
|76
|43
|54
|54.6%
|David Perron
|77
|22
|31
|53
|30
|37
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|76
|20
|25
|45
|17
|12
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|77
|9
|33
|42
|43
|26
|49.1%
|Lucas Raymond
|69
|17
|24
|41
|25
|31
|29.4%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 275 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
- The Sabres' 270 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|73
|44
|46
|90
|39
|40
|43.1%
|Jeff Skinner
|73
|33
|40
|73
|42
|37
|47.1%
|Alex Tuch
|68
|35
|37
|72
|33
|52
|43.1%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|72
|14
|53
|67
|58
|42
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|75
|29
|34
|63
|18
|34
|48.6%
