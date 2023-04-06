The Detroit Red Wings (35-33-9) host the Buffalo Sabres (37-32-7) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B. The Red Wings took down the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

In the last 10 games for the Red Wings, their offense has scored 30 goals while their defense has allowed 32 (they have a 5-5-0 record in those games). In 26 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (23.1% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Red Wings 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-115)

Red Wings (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.9)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 35-33-9 record overall, with a 7-9-16 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Detroit is 9-8-6 (24 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In the 12 games this season the Red Wings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit has finished 3-10-3 in the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals in 45 games (32-7-6, 70 points).

In the 30 games when Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-10-5 to record 35 points.

In the 31 games when it outshot its opponent, Detroit is 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 43 times, and went 21-17-5 (47 points).

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 22nd 2.96 Goals Scored 3.55 3rd 19th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.62 26th 28th 28.4 Shots 32.3 10th 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 16th 21.3% Power Play % 23.7% 8th 16th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 73.7% 28th

Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

