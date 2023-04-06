Ryan Kreidler -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Kreidler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.
  • In 38.5% of his 26 games last season, Kreidler got a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went deep once out of 26 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four of 26 games last year, Kreidler picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home in six of 26 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 11
.083 AVG .278
.150 OBP .341
.083 SLG .389
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
11/3 K/BB 10/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 12
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will send Sale (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.