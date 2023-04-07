On Friday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .182 with a walk.

Rosario has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 7 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings