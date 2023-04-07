On Friday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .182 with a walk.
  • Rosario has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 7
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
