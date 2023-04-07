Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .182 with a walk.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|7
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.