Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field. Aaron Civale will be on the mound for Cleveland, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank 22nd in baseball with five home runs. They average 0.7 per game.

Cleveland ranks 22nd in baseball with a .372 slugging percentage.

The Guardians are 15th in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (38 total runs).

The Guardians' .334 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cleveland's 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.090).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will look to Civale (1-0) in his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Away Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/2/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics W 12-11 Away Zach Plesac James Kaprielian 4/4/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees - Home Shane Bieber Gerrit Cole 4/11/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Gaddis Clarke Schmidt 4/12/2023 Yankees - Home Aaron Civale Clarke Schmidt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.