(2-5) will match up with the (5-2) at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 Ks, Logan Gilbert will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Guardians have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7 runs.

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (0-1, 1.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Myles Straw hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Mariners were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.