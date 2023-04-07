The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has six walks while batting .091.

Twice in six games this season, Bell has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Bell has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings