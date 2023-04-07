The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has six walks while batting .091.
  • Twice in six games this season, Bell has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bell has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
