On Friday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: BSGL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has six hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .286 with two extra-base hits.

This season, Naylor has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Naylor has driven in a run in four games this season (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

