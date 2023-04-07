Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has six hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .286 with two extra-base hits.
- This season, Naylor has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Naylor has driven in a run in four games this season (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
