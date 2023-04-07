Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Zunino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)
- Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- In 38.9% of his games last year (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (five of 36), including 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Zunino picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).
- He touched home plate seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.149
|AVG
|.146
|.183
|OBP
|.212
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|10
|27/2
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mariners pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- Gilbert (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
