Mike Zunino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

  • Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • In 38.9% of his games last year (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (five of 36), including 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Zunino picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).
  • He touched home plate seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 15
.149 AVG .146
.183 OBP .212
.284 SLG .333
5 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 10
27/2 K/BB 19/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 15
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mariners pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
  • Gilbert (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
