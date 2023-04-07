Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Myles Straw (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .517.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
- Straw will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last outings.
- This year, Straw has totaled at least one hit in six of seven games (85.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Straw has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|7
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
