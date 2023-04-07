On Friday, Myles Straw (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .517.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Straw will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last outings.

This year, Straw has totaled at least one hit in six of seven games (85.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Straw has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 7 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

