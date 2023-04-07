On Friday, Myles Straw (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .517.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
  • Straw will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last outings.
  • This year, Straw has totaled at least one hit in six of seven games (85.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Straw has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 7
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Gilbert (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
