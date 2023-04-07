Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 73.5% of his 98 games last season, Gonzalez had a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 10 games a year ago (out of 98 opportunities, 10.2%), going deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his 98 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of them (11). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 35 of 98 games last year (35.7%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.435
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|43/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|42
|41 (73.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (73.8%)
|22 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (28.6%)
|18 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (40.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.3%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
