On Friday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 73.5% of his 98 games last season, Gonzalez had a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 10 games a year ago (out of 98 opportunities, 10.2%), going deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his 98 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of them (11). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 35 of 98 games last year (35.7%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 39
.304 AVG .277
.333 OBP .321
.435 SLG .490
21 XBH 17
3 HR 8
17 RBI 26
43/7 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
56 GP 42
41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%)
22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%)
18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
