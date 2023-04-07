Steven Kwan -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Kwan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .348.

Kwan has picked up a hit in six of seven games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 7 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

