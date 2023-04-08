Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has two walks while batting .194.
- This season, Rosario has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rosario has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.33 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow six total home runs at a rate of 0.8 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Mariners will send Gonzales (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
