On Saturday, Austin Meadows (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Meadows? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Meadows At The Plate

  • Meadows is hitting .238 with a double.
  • Meadows has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Meadows has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 5.57 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • Houck (1-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.