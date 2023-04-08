The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (46-21-12), visit the 16th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-46-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-255) Blue Jackets (+215) -

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 71 times this season, and won 21, or 29.6%, of those games.

Columbus is 7-25 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +215 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this contest implies a 31.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 265 (9th) Goals 205 (30th) 211 (6th) Goals Allowed 314 (31st) 57 (12th) Power Play Goals 38 (27th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (22nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total five times.

During their last 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7 goals, 0.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets' 205 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 314 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st.

Their -109 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

