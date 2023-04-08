The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has a walk while batting .130.
  • Haase has a base hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.57).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
