Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has a walk while batting .130.
- Haase has a base hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.57).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
