The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .167.

Arias has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Arias has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings