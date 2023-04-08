Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .167.
- Arias has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- Arias has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow six total home runs at a rate of 0.8 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Gonzales (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
