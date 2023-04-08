Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (5-3) and Seattle Mariners (3-5) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on April 8.

The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill and the Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales.

Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Guardians have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 41 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule