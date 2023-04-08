Marco Gonzales will aim to shut down Jose Ramirez and company when the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Mariners

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians average 0.6 home runs per game to rank 25th in baseball with five total home runs.

Cleveland ranks 23rd in baseball with a .358 slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Cleveland scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (41 total, 5.1 per game).

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Cleveland has a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.148).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will look to Cal Quantrill (0-0) in his second start this season.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics W 12-11 Away Zach Plesac James Kaprielian 4/4/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees - Home Shane Bieber Domingo Germán 4/11/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees - Home Aaron Civale Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals - Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams

