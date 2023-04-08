When the (5-3) take on the (3-5) at Progressive Field on Saturday, April 8 at 6:10 PM ET, Cal Quantrill will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 3).

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Mariners have +115 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs Marco Gonzales - SEA (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Mariners have split the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +115 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Guardians vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+175) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+260)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

