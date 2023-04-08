On Saturday, Jonathan Schoop (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

  • Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Schoop got a hit in 76 of 131 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • In 11 of 131 games last year, he hit a home run (8.4%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 22.1% of his games a season ago (29 of 131), Schoop drove in a run. In six of those games (4.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He came around to score 41 times in 131 games (31.3%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.218 AVG .185
.257 OBP .225
.328 SLG .317
17 XBH 18
4 HR 7
21 RBI 17
49/9 K/BB 58/11
3 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 66
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%)
21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrendered 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
