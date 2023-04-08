Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .115 with six walks.
- In three of seven games this year, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Bell has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.33 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 0.8 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Gonzales (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.