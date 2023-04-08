The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .115 with six walks.

In three of seven games this year, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Bell has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

