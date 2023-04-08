Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time in action, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)
- Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
- In 16 of 31 games last year (51.6%) Carpenter got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (25.8%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 19.4% of his games in 2022 (six of 31), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter drove in a run in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.113
|AVG
|.400
|.161
|OBP
|.456
|.151
|SLG
|.840
|1
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|6
|1
|RBI
|9
|23/1
|K/BB
|9/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (68.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
