The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time in action, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

  • Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
  • In 16 of 31 games last year (51.6%) Carpenter got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (25.8%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 19.4% of his games in 2022 (six of 31), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter drove in a run in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 15
.113 AVG .400
.161 OBP .456
.151 SLG .840
1 XBH 10
0 HR 6
1 RBI 9
23/1 K/BB 9/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 16
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.