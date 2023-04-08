The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has eight hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
  • Vierling enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
  • This year, Vierling has tallied at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.57 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • Houck (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second this season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
