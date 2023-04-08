After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Zunino has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings