Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Zunino has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
