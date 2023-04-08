After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Zunino has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
