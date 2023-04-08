The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw leads Cleveland with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .360 with six walks and six runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Straw will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.

In seven of eight games this year (87.5%), Straw has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Straw has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 7 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

