Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw leads Cleveland with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .360 with six walks and six runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Straw will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.
- In seven of eight games this year (87.5%), Straw has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales (0-0) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.