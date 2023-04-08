Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .154 with a triple.
- In three of six games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in three of six games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 0.8 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gonzales (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.