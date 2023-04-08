The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet.

The Red Wings are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests, totaling 35 goals while giving up 33 in that period. On 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (30.8%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Red Wings 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+145)

Red Wings (+145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (35-33-10 overall) have posted a record of 7-10-17 in games that have required OT this season.

Detroit has earned 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings scored only one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-10-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Red Wings have earned 71 points in their 46 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 35 points with a record of 15-10-5.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 44 times this season, and earned 48 points in those games.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.19 Goals Scored 3 21st 19th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 5th 34.3 Shots 28.4 28th 25th 33 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 17th 21.1% Power Play % 21.8% 14th 18th 78.7% Penalty Kill % 79.1% 16th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet

ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.