The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Greene has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.57 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of two per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
