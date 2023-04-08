The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by two extra-base hits.

In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Greene has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

