Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .651, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .343 this season.
- In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Kwan has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.33 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a rate of 0.8 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Gonzales (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
