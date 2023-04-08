The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .651, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .343 this season.

In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Kwan has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 7 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

