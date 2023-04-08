Tigers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Comerica Park has the Boston Red Sox (3-4) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (2-5) at 4:10 PM (on April 8). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Red Sox will look to Tanner Houck (1-0) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-1).
Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging three runs per game (21 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 6.20 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|@ Rays
|L 5-1
|Joey Wentz vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 3
|@ Astros
|W 7-6
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Brown
|April 4
|@ Astros
|W 6-3
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|April 5
|@ Astros
|L 8-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cristian Javier
|April 6
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Sale
|April 8
|Red Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
|April 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Kutter Crawford
|April 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
|April 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kevin Gausman
|April 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
|April 14
|Giants
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Ross Stripling
