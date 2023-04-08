Saturday's contest at Comerica Park has the Boston Red Sox (3-4) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (2-5) at 4:10 PM (on April 8). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Red Sox will look to Tanner Houck (1-0) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-1).

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging three runs per game (21 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 6.20 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

