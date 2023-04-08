Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Tanner Houck) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)
- McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- McKinstry picked up a hit in 38.6% of his games last season (22 of 57), with at least two hits in eight of those games (14.0%).
- He hit a home run in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- McKinstry picked up an RBI in eight games last season out 57 (14.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 18 of his 57 games a season ago (31.6%), with more than one run scored three times (5.3%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|31
|.232
|AVG
|.175
|.284
|OBP
|.266
|.449
|SLG
|.299
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|33
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (36.4%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (27.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox surrendered 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Houck (1-0) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
