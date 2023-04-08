After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Tanner Houck) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)

McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

McKinstry picked up a hit in 38.6% of his games last season (22 of 57), with at least two hits in eight of those games (14.0%).

He hit a home run in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

McKinstry picked up an RBI in eight games last season out 57 (14.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 18 of his 57 games a season ago (31.6%), with more than one run scored three times (5.3%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 20 GP 31 .232 AVG .175 .284 OBP .266 .449 SLG .299 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 6 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 6 Home Away 24 GP 33 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (36.4%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (27.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)