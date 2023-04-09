Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 120 - Hornets 104
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)
- The Cavaliers (43-37-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 9.9% more often than the Hornets (35-43-3) this season.
- Cleveland (21-12-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (61.8%) than Charlotte (22-27-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (42.3%).
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (34 out of 81).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 18-47, while the Cavaliers are 47-16 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland sports a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 25th with 112.5 points scored per contest.
- The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 24.9 dimes per game.
- With 11.6 threes per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA. They sport a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Cleveland is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.5 threes per contest, which are 37% of its shots (and 27.9% of the team's buckets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.