The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 120 - Hornets 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)

The Cavaliers (43-37-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 9.9% more often than the Hornets (35-43-3) this season.

Cleveland (21-12-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (61.8%) than Charlotte (22-27-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (42.3%).

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (34 out of 81).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 18-47, while the Cavaliers are 47-16 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland sports a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 25th with 112.5 points scored per contest.

The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 24.9 dimes per game.

With 11.6 threes per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA. They sport a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 10th in the league.

Cleveland is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.5 threes per contest, which are 37% of its shots (and 27.9% of the team's buckets).

