The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has a walk while batting .130.
  • Haase has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Haase has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.37 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Crawford (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
