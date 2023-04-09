Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has a walk while batting .130.
- Haase has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Haase has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.37 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Crawford (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
