Guardians vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Sunday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (5-4) versus the Seattle Mariners (4-5) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 9-6 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on April 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (0-1) to the mound, while Zach Plesac will answer the bell for the Cleveland Guardians.
Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 9, Mariners 8.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (43 total runs).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|@ Athletics
|W 12-11
|Zach Plesac vs James Kaprielian
|April 4
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs JP Sears
|April 5
|@ Athletics
|W 6-4
|Hunter Gaddis vs Kyle Muller
|April 7
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 8
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 9
|Mariners
|-
|Zach Plesac vs George Kirby
|April 10
|Yankees
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Domingo Germán
|April 11
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Gerrit Cole
|April 12
|Yankees
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 14
|@ Nationals
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Trevor Williams
|April 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
