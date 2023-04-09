Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)
- Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Schoop got a hit 76 times last year in 131 games (58.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (13.7%).
- He hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games last season (131 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his 131 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 4.6% of them (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 31.3% of his games last year (41 of 131), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.3%) he scored more than once.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.218
|AVG
|.185
|.257
|OBP
|.225
|.328
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|17
|49/9
|K/BB
|58/11
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (57.6%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (10.6%)
|21 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.6%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (22.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- The Red Sox are sending Crawford (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
