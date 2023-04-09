Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- 2-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)
- Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
- Carpenter had a base hit in 16 out of 31 games last season (51.6%), with multiple hits in eight of those games (25.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games last season (31 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.113
|AVG
|.400
|.161
|OBP
|.456
|.151
|SLG
|.840
|1
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|6
|1
|RBI
|9
|23/1
|K/BB
|9/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (68.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
- Crawford (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.