Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Cabrera got a hit in 68 of 112 games last season, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games last year (five of 112), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera picked up an RBI in 31 games last season out 112 (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 18.8% of his 112 games last year, with two or more runs in 3.6% of those games (four).
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.306
|AVG
|.206
|.360
|OBP
|.261
|.399
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|17
|50/17
|K/BB
|51/14
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|39 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (51.8%)
|16 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (16.1%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (14.3%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|17 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Crawford (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
