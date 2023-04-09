Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Zunino -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In three of seven games this season, Zunino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.