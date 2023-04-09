Mike Zunino -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In three of seven games this season, Zunino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings